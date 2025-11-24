Georgia Power proposal could raise bills as company seeks to expand grid

The Brief Georgia Power wants to add 10 gigawatts of power to the grid to meet rising demand. PSC staff say the plan could raise monthly bills by about $20. Commissioners are set to vote on the proposal Dec. 19.



Georgia Power wants to add more energy to the grid — but analysts with the state agency that regulates utility rates say that could mean higher monthly bills for customers.

What we know:

Right now, the Public Service Commission (PSC) is considering Georgia Power’s request to add 10 gigawatts of energy capacity. The company says the expansion is needed to keep up with rising demand, particularly from data centers that could move into the state.

What they're saying:

Public advocates warn that all that extra power could come at a cost to customers who are already paying more than they used to.

Giselle Graciano, who moved from Kansas to metro Atlanta earlier this year, said her monthly utility bills have been much higher than expected.

"Average bill, so far, has been around $90 to $110," Graciano said. "Compared to where I came from, yeah — that’s a lot of money."

In recent testimony, public-interest advocacy staff with the PSC said Georgia Power’s proposal could raise monthly bills by about $20.

"Definitely, a bit of a strain in terms of budgeting, especially in current economic conditions," Graciano said.

Georgia Power has already raised prices six times since 2022, though the PSC approved a rate freeze through 2028. Consumer advocates worry customer bills could rise again once that freeze ends.

"I think it’s a travesty," said Kimberly Scott, Executive Director of the advocacy group Georgia WAND. "We could see an increase in our rates come 2028, 2029."

Public-interest advocates are urging the PSC to approve only about one-third of what Georgia Power requested, arguing it’s unclear if the potential data center contracts will actually materialize.

"The approach seems to be, if you build it, they will come. But what if they don’t?" said Bob Sherrier, Staff Attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The other side:

In a statement, Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent said the company disagrees with staff testimony calling its demand projections speculative.

"We continue to work with the Georgia PSC to ensure that we have the reliable energy Georgia needs as our state grows while maintaining affordability for all customers," Kent said. "It is due to these large-load commitments that Georgia Power was able to freeze base rates for the next three years."

What's next:

The Public Service Commission will hold hearings on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 and is expected to vote on Dec. 19, just before newly elected commissioners are sworn in.