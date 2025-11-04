Georgia PSC races: Democrats claiming victory over GOP incumbents

The Brief Both Republican incumbents on the Georgia Public Service Commission appear poised to lose their seats after Tuesday’s election. The PSC regulates Georgia Power rates and oversees major projects like Plant Vogtle, directly impacting household utility costs. The 2025 PSC races mark the first elections since a years-long federal court delay over statewide voting rules.



Two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission were up for grabs during Tuesday's election in the Peach State.

While the race has not officially been called, it appears the two Republican incumbents will be unseated based on the current numbers released by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

LIVE RESULTS

Election results:

Click on the links below to view the latest on each race:

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION | ATLANTA | CLAYTON | COBB | DEKALB | FAYETTE | FORSYTH | FULTON | GWINNETT | COUNTIES A-G | COUNTIES H-Z

Georgia PSC District 2

What we know:

Two Democrats and two incubant Republicans are vying for the two Georgia Public Service Commission seats:

Tim Echols (Republican)

Echols, who has served on the commission since 2011, campaigns on maintaining a reliable power grid while expanding both nuclear and solar energy. He often points to his experience balancing consumer interests with the long-term stability of Georgia’s energy system. Supporters say his steady leadership has helped attract investment and kept the lights on during volatile energy markets. Critics, however, argue that Echols has supported too many of Georgia Power’s rate-increase requests and has not done enough to limit costs for low-income households.

Tim Echols and Alicia M. Johnson (Campaign photos)

Alicia Johnson (Democrat)

Johnson, a nonprofit executive from Athens, says her top priorities are transparency, consumer protection, and clean-energy expansion. She argues that Georgians deserve commissioners who challenge utilities rather than side with them, and she calls for stronger oversight of rate-setting decisions. Johnson’s backers say her focus on renewable energy reflects where the state’s economy is heading. Her opponents contend that she lacks the deep regulatory experience of an incumbent and would face a steep learning curve on complex energy issues.

Peter Hubbard claims victory in Georgia PSC District 3 race

Fitz Johnson and Peter Hubbard (Campaign photos)

Engineer and clean-energy advocate Peter Hubbard declared victory Tuesday night in Georgia’s Public Service Commission District 3 race, promising to fight rising utility costs and increase accountability at the state agency that regulates electricity and gas rates.

In a statement released after polls closed, Hubbard thanked voters for what he called "a victory for hardworking Georgians and their families," saying residents made clear they are "tired of subsidizing corporate interests at the expense of their families."

"Affordability is front and center in voters’ minds," Hubbard said. "I will work tirelessly to lower utility costs, bring more clean, reliable energy resources to this state, and refocus the Commission’s work on the public interest."

Hubbard, an engineer from Macon and longtime advocate for renewable energy, campaigned on greater transparency and oversight of Georgia Power, which has faced criticism for repeated rate hikes and cost overruns tied to the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion. He said Georgia’s growing manufacturing base for solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles can help reduce costs while creating new jobs.

"Georgia is a manufacturing powerhouse for solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles," Hubbard said. "Together we can lower utility costs, create high-paying local jobs, and improve Georgia’s overall economy."

Hubbard’s victory unseats Republican Fitz Johnson, who was appointed to the PSC in 2021 and was facing his first election this year. Johnson campaigned on rate stability and energy reliability but faced scrutiny for supporting Georgia Power’s requests for rate increases amid rising household bills.

Hubbard will serve the remaining year of the term before the seat is up again in 2026.

SEE ALSO:

Why the PSC race matters

Why you should care:

The Georgia Public Service Commission oversees the state’s electricity and natural gas utilities, setting the rates residents and businesses pay each month. The five commissioners decide how much of Georgia Power’s project costs are passed on to customers, including the multi-billion-dollar expansion at Plant Vogtle. With average household power bills among the highest in the Southeast, this race carries direct consequences for nearly every Georgia resident.

Why it’s a special election

The backstory:

The PSC election was delayed for several years by a federal lawsuit that challenged Georgia’s system of electing commissioners statewide. A judge ruled in 2022 that the method diluted Black voting power, but the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling. When the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in 2024, the two postponed races, District 2 and District 3, were finally cleared to appear on the 2025 ballot.