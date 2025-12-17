Georgia teen identified as Brown University shooting victim

article

The Brief Evans High School graduate Jacob Spears is recovering after being shot in the stomach during a mass shooting at Brown University. Spears was taking an economics final when the unidentified shooter opened fire, killing two and wounding nine others. Friends of the 18-year-old student have started a GoFundMe to help his family with travel and medical expenses during his recovery.



A Georgia 18-year-old is recovering after being shot in the stomach at Brown University, according to a GoFundMe created to raise funds for his family.

What we know:

The teen was identified as Jacob Spears of Columbia County. The GoFundMe said Spears graduated from Evans High School and was the only student from his class to attend an Ivy League school. He is studying computer science with a minor in economics.

The night of the Brown mass shooting, the GoFundMe says Spears was taking an economics final when he was shot in the stomach. He was able to get out of the building and get help.

He has since been recovering at the hospital with his family by his side.

What they're saying:

"The expenses of travel, lodging, and supporting Jacob’s recovery are significant, and his family did not ask for assistance. Instead, Jacob’s high school best friends have come together to help ease the financial burden and support Jacob’s healing journey," wrote Taryn Gibbons, who created the GoFundMe. "If you are able, please consider donating to Jacob and his family to help support them during this horrific event. Your kindness and generosity will make a meaningful difference in their lives as they navigate this difficult time."

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday, according to officials. The unidentified shooter dressed in black killed at least two people and wounded nine others at Brown University on Saturday during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities said, as police searched for the suspect.

At one point, officials detained a person of interest but then released the person due to a lack of evidence, according to the Providence, Rhode Island, mayor.

Finals were canceled, and the school went on winter break early following the shooting.

Dig deeper:

The Ivy League school is a private, nonprofit institution with about 7,300 undergraduates and just over 3,000 graduate students, according to its website.

Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.