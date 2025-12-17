Truck flips during police chase on I-285 in Sandy Springs

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A truck crashed during a police chase on Interstate 285, according to Sandy Springs police. (FOX 5)

The Brief A truck driver led police on a chase through Sandy Springs after a Roswell officer tried to pull them over for using a handheld device. Police say the driver hit another vehicle and fled a second time before Sandy Springs officers took over the pursuit on Georgia 400. The chase ended when the truck crashed off I-285.



A truck crashed during a police chase on Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs, according to Sandy Springs police.

What we know:

The pursuit began in Roswell, according to police, after an officer saw the truck driver using a handheld device while moving. The Roswell officer tried to pull the truck over on Holcomb Bridge Road, but the driver sped away.

Roswell police said the officer did not chase the driver per department policy, but officers continued monitoring the vehicle using the Roswell Crime Center's camera systems. After the truck sped away, officers said they saw it hit another vehicle and then drive away.

Officers caught up to the truck and tried pulling it over again, but it sped away on Georgia 400.

Sandy Springs police officers found the vehicle on Georgia 400 and began a pursuit. Eventually, the truck driver exited I-285 and crashed.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested by Roswell police, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the driver or the exact charges they will face.