Young Thug proposes to Mariah The Scientist during Atlanta concert

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is engaged after proposing to singer-songwriter Mariah The Scientist on Wednesday.

The proposal happened onstage during Young Thug’s "Hometown Hero: Young Thugs & Friends" benefit concert at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

Fan-captured footage shows the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, dropping to one knee and popping the question as the crowd cheered. A massive screen behind the couple displayed the message "WILL YOU MARRY ME?" in all capital letters.

The two embraced and kissed following the proposal, and Young Thug slid a large diamond engagement ring onto Mariah’s left ring finger.

The couple has been together since 2021 and remained in close contact while Young Thug was jailed awaiting trial on RICO charges. Once the trial began, Mariah was frequently seen attending court proceedings.

Young Thug entered a non-negotiated plea and was released from jail on Oct. 31, 2024. Between pretrial detention and the trial itself, he spent roughly two years incarcerated.

The couple reportedly broke up briefly following the rapper’s release after he admitted to communicating with other women while incarcerated, according to HipHopDX. They later reconciled after Young Thug issued a public apology on social media.

As part of his 15-year probation, Young Thug is currently banned from the city of Atlanta, though he is permitted to return for major family events such as weddings, funerals, graduations, medical emergencies, or court-approved community service. He is also required to return to metro Atlanta at least four times a year to deliver live anti-gang and anti-gun presentations.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear when the couple plans to marry.