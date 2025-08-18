Young Thug asks court to return items seized during arrest; judge agrees

article

The Brief Young Thug’s legal team argues the State missed a mandatory 60-day deadline to hold a forfeiture hearing after a stay was lifted, saying the delay requires dismissal under Georgia law. Prosecutors counter that defense attorneys themselves requested a continuance, effectively waiving the deadline, and that property at stake includes luxury cars, cash, guns and jewelry tied to the YSL racketeering case. A Fulton County judge sided with Young Thug during Monday’s hearing, but the State has the option to appeal the ruling.



Attorneys for rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams II — better known as Young Thug — are asking a Fulton County judge to throw out a civil forfeiture case tied to the YSL racketeering prosecution, arguing the State missed a mandatory deadline required under Georgia law.

What we know:

In a newly filed motion, Williams and his company, YSL Enterprises, claim the State failed to hold a hearing within 60 days of a court order lifting a stay on the forfeiture proceedings, as required under O.C.G.A. § 9-16-12(f). The statute mandates that once discovery ends or a stay is lifted, a hearing must be held — or continued for good cause — within 60 days, or the complaint must be dismissed.

According to the motion, the stay was lifted on April 1, 2025, but Williams’ attorneys were not notified of the order and only discovered it on August 12. They argue that under the law, the forfeiture hearing should have been conducted by June 2, or at the very latest by Aug. 2 — even accounting for an additional 60-day period — but was instead set for Aug. 18. Because the State never requested a timely continuance, Williams contends the case must be dismissed.

Property listed includes almost $150K in cash, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, three Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2018 Lamborghini, several guns, and assorted jewelry.

Prosecutors fired back in a response filed Aug. 14, saying it was Williams’ legal team that requested the initial continuance of a May 5 hearing due to a scheduling conflict with a federal case in New York. They argue Williams thereby consented to rescheduling outside the 60-day window and cannot now use the delay as grounds to dismiss the forfeiture action.

The backstory:

The property seizure case stems from the broader 2022 gang and racketeering indictment against Williams and others alleged to be associated with the "Young Slime Life" (YSL) street gang.

Williams entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in October 2024 and was released with a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, though he negotiated to visit his Atlanta home starting in 2027 and travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for performances.

What happened in court

What they're saying:

A hearing took place on Monday morning in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker. After hearing from Williams' lead attorney, Brian Steel, she ruled in favor of the rapper. However, the state is allowed to file an appeal if they wish to do so. If they do, the property will not be returned until a decision is made on the appeal.

Jewelry returned previously

What we know:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker issued a consent order on Feb. 21 authorizing the return of several pieces of jewelry to Rafaello & Company Inc., doing business as A+A Diamonds Ltd.

The list of jewelry included a Rolex Datejust watch engraved with "King Slime" on the rear; a diamond cross pendant; a necklace with circular and square green jewels; a double-row diamond tennis necklace; diamond stud earrings; and a diamond ring with 13 diamonds.

What is he doing now?

What we know:

Young Thug celebrated his 34th birthday over the weekend. His girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, reportedly gifted him with a matching bracelet for his birthday. The bracelets include their nicknames, Ry Ry and Jeffy, according to HotNewHipHop.com.

Young Thug has also been busy performing and fulfilling the terms of his probation by making appearances at events for young people and speaking about his experience.

The rapper and his lawyer spoked to students at an alternative high school for at-risk students in Atlanta in early August. Additionally, he visited told a group of high school students that he regretted not finishing school and that it is important to finish school. Young Thug also showed up expectedly at a back-to-school event in Atlanta and visited with young inmates in a rehabilitation program in Miami.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)