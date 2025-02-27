Judge orders Young Thug's jewelry to be turned over to jewelry company

article

The Brief Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker authorized the return of several pieces of jewelry, including a Rolex watch engraved with "King Slime," to Rafaello & Company Inc. The rapper petitioned for the return of seized assets, including luxury vehicles, cash, and firearms, but a scheduled hearing was canceled without explanation. Williams entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in October 2024 and was released with a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, though he negotiated to visit his Atlanta home starting in 2027 and travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for performances.



The State of Georgia has agreed to return jewelry seized from Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, after he was indicted for racketeering and other crimes in 2022.

What we know:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker issued a consent order on Feb. 21 authorizing the return of several pieces of jewelry to Rafaello & Company Inc., doing business as A+A Diamonds Ltd.

The list of jewelry includes a Rolex Datejust watch engraved with "King Slime" on the rear; a diamond cross pendant; a necklace with circular and square green jewels; a double-row diamond tennis necklace; diamond stud earrings; and a diamond ring with 13 diamonds.

Young Thug had petitioned the state to return the jewelry along with $149,426 in cash, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, a white 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2021 Dodge Durango, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2015 Can-Am Spyder, and several Glock firearms.

A hearing was scheduled for last week to discuss the petition, but it was canceled without explanation.

The backstory:

Williams was arrested along with approximately two dozen associates. The Grammy Award-winning rapper entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in October 2024 during the longest criminal trial in state history.

Of those who went to trial with Williams, Deamonte Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell refused to plead guilty and were ultimately found not guilty of the most serious charge, murder.

Stillwell has since been released from jail, although Kendrick remains behind bars on unrelated charges.

Judge Whitaker placed a long list of restrictions on Williams before he was allowed to walk out of jail, including a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, except for a very limited set of reasons.

However, he successfully negotiated a compromise. He will now be allowed to visit his Atlanta home starting in 2027, provided he stays out of trouble.

He also received permission to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while traveling for shows.

There are still a few defendants who have yet to go to trial.