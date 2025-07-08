Dunwoody Fourth parade mishap caused by driver switch, police say; 2 arrested

The Brief Ruby Liversidge and Finn Drummond were charged after a crash during a driver switch in a moving vehicle at Dunwoody's Fourth of July parade. The crash injured eight people, including four adults and four children, due to the trailer detaching from the vehicle. Arrest warrants were issued after the investigation, charging Drummond with reckless driving and Liversidge with seriousinjury by vehicle and reckless driving.



Two people have been charged following a crash that injured eight people, including several children, during Dunwoody’s Fourth of July parade.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:13 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Dunwoody Village Parkway, when a Ford F-150 Lightning towing a trailer surged forward during a driver switch, hitting a pedestrian and causing the trailer to detach, according to Dunwoody police.

Investigators said 22-year-old Ruby Liversidge of Decatur and 23-year-old Finn Drummond of Alpharetta were attempting to switch drivers while the truck was still in motion and left in drive. Liversidge got behind the wheel and inadvertently pressed the accelerator, police said, causing the vehicle to lurch forward and strike a 22-year-old woman walking in front of it. The woman was knocked to the ground but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The sudden acceleration also caused the trailer — which was not secured with safety chains and lacked a recovered hitch pin — to detach. Several passengers on the trailer, all part of the same parade group, were thrown into its side railings.

In total, four adults and four children were hurt. Reported injuries included a broken orbital socket, a forehead laceration requiring stitches, and other minor injuries.

Drummond and Liversidge were initially released while investigators interviewed witnesses and assessed the extent of injuries. Arrest warrants were issued once the investigation concluded, and both suspects turned themselves in at the DeKalb County Jail on the morning of July 7.

No victims remain in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"After speaking with numerous witnesses, the drivers and the victims, it was determined there was sufficient probable cause to charge Finn Drummond with reckless driving and Ruby Liversidge with serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving," the Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement.