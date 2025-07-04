Multiple people injured after truck crashes during Dunwoody 4th of July parade

article

Multiple children and an adult had to be taken to the hospital after a truck crashed during the annual Dunwoody Fourth of July parade.

Police say they are actively investigating the crash.

What we know:

According to Dunwoody police, the crash happened when a F150 Lightning that was towing a trailer paused to switch drivers during the parade.

During the switch, police say the new driver accidentally hit the accelerator, causing the vehicle to speed forward and knock a pedestrian to the ground.

Authorities say the driver hit the brakes to stop the truck, which led to the trailer disconnecting from the vehicle. Several people on top of the trailer fell off and were injured.

Dig deeper:

Officials say several children and an adult suffered injuries, but no one was critically injured. Most of the victims were taken to local hospitals.