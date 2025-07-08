Arrest in deadly Midtown Atlanta stabbing

The Brief Terry Parmer, 56, was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex. The incident occurred near Piedmont Arbors on Piedmont Avenue, with police responding shortly after 5:30 a.m. to find a man stabbed in the chest. Residents, including Edwin Dill, expressed concern over the incident, noting unusual activity at the apartment and the unsettling nature of the crime in their neighborhood.



Authorities have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in Midtown Atlanta.

Authorities say the stabbing happened at a complex close to Piedmont Park.

What we know:

Terry Parmer was taken into custody and charged with murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the complex shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

FOX 5 cameras spotted Crime Scene Investigators and other officers in the area near Piedmont Arbors on the 1000 block of Piedmont Avenue.

(FOX 5)

What they're saying:

A man who lives near where the incident occurred told FOX 5 he had noticed men going in and out of the apartment. "I came in late last night. They were arguing on the balcony last night but that's all I heard," said Edwin Dill.

He also told FOX 5 Atlanta that he believed the apartment was a short-term rental unit.

Dill said having it happen so close to home is "unnerving." "It's midtown. We're used to petty crime and things that happen, gunshots and things. But this one's hit a little home, and it's, it's troubled. The resident, the other neighbors, too. We've been texting back and forth all morning or talking," he said. "We've never had anything happen. There's not a break in there's no garage problems. We just have no issues at all."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details on what led up to the stabbing.

No information about the victim has been released at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.