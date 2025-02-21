Motions hearing canceled for Atlanta rapper Young Thug

article

A motions hearing was scheduled for Friday morning for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

However, the judge informed the media shortly before 9 a.m. that it had been canceled.

Williams and more than two dozen of his associates were indicted and arrested in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes.

After the longest criminal trial in Georgia’s history, Williams entered a non-negotiated guilty plea at the end of October and was released with a long list of restrictions and conditions, including a ban from metro Atlanta.

Since then, Williams has successfully negotiated modifications to some of those conditions, including being allowed to return to metro Atlanta sooner if he stays out of trouble and receiving permission to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The hearing was set to take place before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who was assigned to the case after the original trial judge was removed.

It is unknown if the hearing is being rescheduled.

