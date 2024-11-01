Young Thug sentenced: Legal expert reacts to judge's decision

The Brief Young Thug, legally known as Jeffery Williams, pleaded guilty to firearms, drugs, and street gang charges, which allowed him to return home immediately with time served and 15 years' probation. As part of his sentence, Young Thug must avoid the Atlanta area for 10 years, with legal experts noting the importance of complying with such conditions to prevent future legal issues. Despite Young Thug's guilty plea, the trial continues with two defendants remaining, raising questions among the jury that Judge Paige Reese Whitaker will need to address to ensure the trial's legitimacy. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office emphasized that the guilty pleas reflect accountability from the members of the YSL gang, with 14 of the initial 28 defendants still facing unresolved charges. The court proceedings for the two remaining defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, also known as "Yak Gotti," are set to resume on Monday morning.



After fighting for his freedom for nearly a year, the rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, had a change of heart late Thursday afternoon.

"I plead guilty," he told a judge.

His decision to plead guilty was a choice that ultimately let him go home immediately.

"I take full responsibility for my crimes," he told a judge.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper admitted to guns, drugs and street gang charges, but pleaded no contest to other counts. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced him to time served and 15 years of probation. If he has no violations after 15 years, he will not serve another day in jail.

"I want you to try to be more of the solution and less of the problem," the judge told Young Thug.

Longtime lawyers were left stunned as they watched the plea play out in court.

"There's nothing more dramatic than what we saw yesterday," said Joshua Schiffer, a legal expert and longtime defense attorney.

Schiffer is not affiliated with the YSL Rico case. He says one of the things that grabbed his attention was the conditions of Young Thug’s sentence, which included staying away from the Atlanta area for 10 years. Schiffer says the conditions, plus probation, are important to follow to avoid the risk of further trouble.

"Banishments are an effective remedy for the state when they're trying to break up issues such as a criminal street gang," Schiffer said.

Despite the pleas, the trial is not over, two more defendants remain. Schiffer says the judge will have to explain to the jury why four defendants are now suddenly gone.

"The jury is going to have a lot of questions for the court," he said. They can only address those questions to the court, and it will be up to Paige Reese Whitaker to ensure this jury remains legitimate."

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office released a statement Friday afternoon on the plea deals:

"The convictions in this case represent accountability for admitted members of YSL, a violent street gang. Mr. Williams chose to plead guilty to all of the charges against him and allow the judge to determine his sentence. Every criminal defendant in every case has the right to make that decision at any time. This indictment includes 28 defendants, with 14 having charges remaining to be resolved, including murder, criminal street gang activity, racketeering and other crimes. We are still in the middle of the process of reaching verdicts on those charges, and will continue to work to bring justice in those cases."

The two remaining defendants in the current court proceedings are Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick known as "Yak Gotti."

Kendrick’s attorney told FOX 5 on Thursday they intend to take this to the jury. Stillwell’s attorney shared a similar message earlier this week.

The trial is set to pick back up on Monday morning at 9 a.m.