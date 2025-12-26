Buddhist monks cross into Georgia during cross-country walk for peace

article

The Brief Buddhist monks crossed into Georgia in West Point as part of a nearly 120-day cross-country walk for peace. The pilgrimage began in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to end in Washington, D.C., in February. The group continues through west Georgia with public stops planned in LaGrange and Hogansville.



A group of Buddhist monks walking across the country to promote peace and national healing crossed into Georgia late Thursday.

What we know:

The nearly 120-day pilgrimage began in Fort Worth, Texas, in October and is expected to end in Washington, D.C., in February. Since the journey began, social media users have followed the monks’ daily progress as they walk through communities across the country.

The walk is intended to promote national healing, unity, compassion, and mindful practice. While traveling through Alabama, the monks stopped to hold a public meditation ceremony and speak with community members about their mission.

What they're saying:

In a livestream posted Friday, the group marked its arrival in Georgia.

"We crossed into Georgia and received a huge, crowded welcome here in West Point on Day 62. Thank you so much," the post said. "May you and all beings be happy and at peace."

The monks said they are continuing through west Georgia, heading from West Point through LaGrange to Hogansville along U.S. 29. Their planned stops include a lunch visit at Western Heights Baptist Church in LaGrange and an overnight rest stop in Hogansville, both open to the public during designated hours, according to their itinerary.

In another message, the group reflected on leaving Alabama and entering their fifth state on the journey.

"Alabama, thank you for the incredible warmth, the generous support, and the open hearts we encountered at every stop," the post said. "Georgia, we are honored to walk your roads and meet your people. May we share peace, compassion, unity, and healing together."

What's next:

The pilgrims are expected to arrive in metro Atlanta next week.