Young Thug pleads guilty as part of 'blind plea' in YSL trial, sentenced

The Brief Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, pleaded guilty to several charges, including gang involvement and weapons and drug offenses, without a plea bargain after negotiations failed. A 40-year sentence was given by the judge, with the first five years commuted to time served, followed by 15 years of probation; any breach could lead to a 20-year imprisonment. Williams must avoid the Atlanta area for a decade but is required to make anti-violence presentations locally four times a year, contributing to his 100 hours of annual community service. Young Thug is barred from gang association, except for select individuals with whom he has contractual obligations, and he cannot use gang signifiers; he can travel for work and must undergo random drug testing. Despite his legal team's disagreement with the prosecution's use of his rap lyrics as evidence and assertion of his innocence, Williams expressed remorse in court, promising to use his influence positively.



Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, has taken a non-negotiated plea deal in the YSL RICO trial and will soon be released from jail.

Williams was sworn in before the court shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday during the plea hearing.

The 33-year-old Grammy winning artist could not come to terms with prosecutors after negotiations between the two sides broke down, lead prosecutor Adriane Love said.

"Negotiations totally broke down with the district attorney's office. Horribly broke down," said Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lead attorney, after the hearing.

"We ultimately decided to put our faith in the court rather than in the folks on the other side of the aisle," said Keith Adams, Young Thug’s attorney.

That left the sentence completely up to the judge.

"A scary feeling for all involved. There's probably no feeling quite like that, other than sitting in a courtroom waiting for a jury to come out," said Steele.

Williams was charged with conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun. He pleaded guilty toguilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges, but also entered a no contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges and accepts punishment for them.

The prosecution is asking for 45 years with 25 to serve in prison. The defense is asking for 45 years with 5 to serve in prison, commuted to time served and house arrest for the remainder, and 40 years on probation. The judge was hearing from Love and from defense attorney Brian Steel before making a sentencing decision.

Steel asked the judge to impose a sentence of 45 years with five in prison commuted to time served and 40 years on probation.

Ultimately, the judge sentenced him to 40 years with the first 5 to be served in prison, but commuted to time served. He will then serve 15 years on probation, with the first half requiring him to report to a probation officer. In addition, he faces 20 years in prison following probation if he is unsuccessful with his probation.

It was not what I wanted. I don't believe that it is just. But I believe that under these circumstances, it is justice for Jeffrey Williams. And he is delighted, as are we. I'm thankful," said Steele.

He must leave the metro Atlanta area 48 hours after he is released and must stay away for the first 10 years of his probation, except for weddings, funerals, graduations or serious illness of family members, the judge said.

She also ordered him to return to the Atlanta area four times a year during his probation to make a live anti-gang, anti-gun violence presentation at a school or a community organization serving children. She said that can count toward the 100 hours of community service she ordered him to perform each year during probation.

Love had outlined for the judge the evidence she would have presented to prove Young Thug's guilt, including some of his rap lyrics. She asked the judge to sentence him to 45 years, with 25 years in prison and the remaining 20 years on probation.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Steel said they "vehemently disagree" with many of the statements Love made and said it was "offensive" that the state is using Young Thug's lyrics against him.

Steel said the evidence against his client is weak and accused prosecutors of misrepresenting and hiding evidence, saying Young Thug was "falsely accused." Steel said he told his client that he thought they were winning the trial and should go through to a jury verdict.

"But he told me, ‘I can't wait another three months if there is any possibility I could go home because I have children that are hurting. I have things to do,'" Steel said.

Deputies took the rapper from the Fulton County Courthouse back to the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street. Just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, William’s inmate status in the Fulton County Jail log indicated he was released.

"Both sides gave up something, some more than others. There's a lot of valuations that are really tough to understand. Unless you're sitting in the shoes of the state or of those defendants looking at the conditions, and what's on the table," said Joshua Schiffer, a legal expert and longtime lawyer.

A tremendously successful rapper, Young Thug started his own record label, Young Stoner Life or YSL. Prosecutors have said he also co-founded a violent criminal street gang and that YSL stands for Young Slime Life.

He was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen other people of conspiring to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law. He also was charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

Young Thug's plea comes nearly a year after the prosecution began presenting evidence in the problem-plagued trial. Jury selection at the courthouse in Atlanta began in January 2023 and took nearly 10 months. The trial of six defendants began with opening statements last November, and prosecutors since then have called dozens of witnesses.

Non-negotiated plea deal explained

A non-negotiated plea deal, often referred to as a "blind plea" or "open plea," is an arrangement where a defendant pleads guilty without a pre-arranged sentencing agreement with the prosecution. Instead of negotiating the sentence, the defendant presents their plea directly to a judge, who then has full discretion over the final punishment.

This type of plea means the defendant waives their right to a trial, with no guaranteed sentence set in advance. The judge determines the sentence within the legal parameters, taking into account factors such as the seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s criminal history.

Defendants may opt for a non-negotiated plea if they believe the judge might impose a lighter sentence than the prosecution's offer. However, this approach carries significant risk, as it relinquishes control over the sentencing outcome.

"This case is breaking all of the rules for how we typically have complex criminal trials," said Schiffer.

Multiple plea deals have already been reached this week as a possible mistrial loomed.

"This jury, no one can predict how they're receiving this. The only thing we absolutely know for sure is they've experienced a trial unlike any other in Georgia history," said Schiffer.

Yak Gotti rejects deal: ‘Take this to the jury’

EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Yak Gotti attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

Yak Gotti has rejected the latest plea deal from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in the YSL trial, according to his attorney.

Douglas Weinstein, who represents Gotti, stated his client "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home."

The trial has been on pause since last week, when a witness inadvertently read aloud a hashtag implicating one of the defendants, prompting defense attorneys to request a mistrial. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker stated that, if granted, the mistrial would be without prejudice, allowing the state to retry the case.

Since the incident, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has been in negotiations with defense attorneys about plea deals. Details about the potential deals were limited until Tuesday, when one of the defendants accepted a plea in exchange for most of his charges being dropped.

Previous plea deals in YSL RICO trial

The developments come a day after two co-defendants in the trial entered plea deals for their charges.

Rodalius Ryan, also known as Lil Rod, and Marquavius Huey, known as Qua, took deals Wednesday afternoon in the Fulton County court.

Ryan, 18, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to violate the state’s anti-racketeering law. His plea on Wednesday meant that his 10-year sentence for the RICO charge would be commuted to time already served, enabling him to concentrate on appealing a murder conviction he received at the age of 15.

One of Ryan’s attorneys, Leah Abbasi, said they "categorically and adamantly deny that YSL is the criminal dangerous street gang which it’s been made out to be." She said her client was making the best decision for his future.

Huey’s plea deal came shortly after Ryan’s. Initially indicted on 19 charges including violating the RICO Act, multiple counts of armed robbery, and participation in a criminal street gang, Huey saw some charges dropped or reduced.

One of Huey’s attorneys, Careton Matthews Sr., said they "emphatically and categorically deny" some of the allegations read out by the prosecutor but they recognize that there is enough evidence to support the counts he was pleading guilty to. He also pointed out that his client has already been in custody for about four years, which should count against his nine years in custody.

The judge sentenced him to 25 years, of which he will only serve nine in prison, and cautioned him to not violate the terms of his agreement.

"You are getting a huge opportunity to turn your life around," she told him, noting that he will likely be out of prison in just a few years.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Quamarvious Nichols, accepted a plea deal. All but one charge against Nichols were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to a RICO charge.

YSL member on trial: Remaining defendants in the YSL RICO Trial

After the plea deals, only two defendants remain on trial: Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, and Shannon Stillwell.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.

FOX 5 Atlanta has been following this trial for nearly a year following a jury selection process that took almost 10 months. It's now the longest running trial in the history of Georgia.