WATCH: Young Thug, YSL Rico Trial: At least 1 defendant has taken a plea deal

1:45 P.M. UPDATE: All charges except one, including a murder charge, have been dropped against Quamarvious Nichols in exchange for his guilty plea. Nichols has pled guilty to the RICO (racketeering) charge.

1:10 P.M. UPDATE: It appears that defendant Quamarvious Nichols is taking a plea deal.

Before that announcement, two court bloggers were admonished by Judge Whitaker for allegedly recording inside the courtroom during times cameras and recording were not allowed. Judge Whitaker told the pair they would need to stay in the media room moving forward, indicating that the trial is expected to continue.

Additionally, attorney Doug Weinstein asked for his client, Deamonte Kendrick, to be brought into court so that he could witness Nichols taking the plea deal. Weinstein posted on social media earlier in the day that his client had been wrongly accused and they will continue to fight.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker then apologized and said a brief recess was needed.

EARLIER STORY

Open court was delayed once more on Tuesday morning in the trial of Young Thug and his co-defendants in Fulton County, as their attorneys reportedly continued to negotiate plea deals with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, word began to circulate that the courtroom will open to the public at 1 p.m. and an announcement would be made. However, that is subject to change. Check back here at that time for a livestream or an update.

After members of the media and the public waited at the courthouse throughout Monday, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker dismissed everyone at 3:30 p.m., instructing them to return at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. However, upon arrival, attendees found the courtroom doors still closed.

On Monday, FOX 5's cameras and the public were barred from the courtroom while the district attorney’s office discussed potential plea deals with the defense. It appears those discussions extended into Tuesday morning, though no details have been released about which defendants might be involved or the specific terms of the agreements.

PREVIOUS STORY: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Defense claims Fulton County DA weighing plea deals

Last week, a witness accidentally read aloud a hashtag implicating one of the defendants, prompting defense attorneys to request a mistrial. Judge Whitaker clarified that, if granted, the mistrial would be without prejudice, allowing the state to retry the case.

PREVIOUS: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: No decision by judge on possible mistrial, court adjourned

One defense attorney mentioned that counteroffers had been sent directly to District Attorney Fani Willis, who must now decide whether to accept or reject them. Some negotiations have focused on credit for time served and factual acknowledgments within the plea terms.

The district attorney's office declined to comment on the ongoing plea negotiations.

Five people are on trial with Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. The defendants and their charges are listed below:

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug or Slime): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Marquavius Huey (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 3 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 4 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, 4 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Quamarvious Nichols (Qua): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rodalius Ryan (Lil Rod): Conspiracy to violate RICO. Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.