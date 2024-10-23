Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Presiding judge mulls mistrial over prosecutorial error

The Brief Judge considers mistrial in YSL RICO case after witness exposes an incarcerated defendant in court. Defense attorney calls for mistrial, citing improper preparation of witnesses by the state. Recurring courtroom issues prompt discussions of mistrial, with distinction between with prejudice and without prejudice outcomes. Despite potential for mistrial, Judge Paige Whitaker highlights the importance of not rendering the months-long trial a waste. Judge undecided on mistrial ruling; historic Georgia state trial to continue as scheduled.



The judge presiding over the YSL RICO trial is considering declaring a mistrial following a prosecutor's misstep in court on Wednesday, marking the latest development in the 11-month-long case against rapper Young Thug and several co-defendants accused of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering and gang laws.

The incident occurred when rapper Slimelife Shawty, one of the original 28 defendants, took the stand. The prosecutor asked him to review social media posts to identify others involved in the case. While doing so, the witness read aloud the caption "FREE QUA," revealing information that the jury was not supposed to know regarding which defendants were incarcerated.

Bruce Harvey, the attorney for Quardavious Nichols, immediately raised concerns. "Now the jury has repeatedly heard about Mr. Nichols being in jail, being in prison, and we cannot unring that bell, so we will ask for a mistrial," Harvey said.

In response, Judge Paige Whitaker of Fulton County Superior Court temporarily excused the jury from the courtroom to hear arguments from Nichols’ defense. Harvey further argued, "It is painfully obvious that the state is not prepping the witnesses."

The misstep is the latest twist in a trial marked by numerous courtroom clashes. Earlier this year, defense attorneys sought a mistrial over an ex parte conversation between a witness, the prosecutor, and the previous judge.

Harvey expressed his frustration with repeated issues in the trial, stating, "It’s happening over and over again, your honor, and we’re not going to be able to unring 100 bells."

Judge Whitaker acknowledged the gravity of the situation but clarified that a mistrial with prejudice—where the state would be barred from retrying the case—was not an option. However, she noted that a mistrial without prejudice, which would allow the state to retry the case, remains a possibility.

"So everybody will have not wasted 10, 12 months of their lives in this trial," Judge Whitaker remarked, emphasizing that such a decision would be a last resort.

The judge has not indicated when she will rule on the petition for a mistrial. Meanwhile, the trial, already the longest in Georgia state history, is expected to resume on Thursday.