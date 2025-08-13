Expand / Collapse search

Truck driver killed by hit-and-run driver on I-75NB in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 13, 2025 7:03am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • A truck driver was killed after an overnight crash on I-75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County.
    • Multiple lanes were shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
    • Police say the truck driver was killed by a hit-and-run driver. 

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead following an overnight crash and a hit-and-run in Cobb County around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

What we know:

The incident happened on Interstate 75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway, according to authorities. 

Multiple lanes of I-75NB were shut down for several hours until the scene could be cleared. 

According to police, there was a crash involving two tractor-trailers. After the crash, both truck drivers exited their trucks. One of the drivers was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle did not stop. 

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any other information about the vehicle that struck the truck driver or the identity of the truck driver. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Sources

  • Information was provided by dispatch for Cobb County Police Department. This story has been updated since the original article was published. 

Cobb CountyNews