Truck driver killed by hit-and-run driver on I-75NB in Cobb County

One person is dead following an overnight crash and a hit-and-run in Cobb County around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

What we know:

The incident happened on Interstate 75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway, according to authorities.

Multiple lanes of I-75NB were shut down for several hours until the scene could be cleared.

According to police, there was a crash involving two tractor-trailers. After the crash, both truck drivers exited their trucks. One of the drivers was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle did not stop.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any other information about the vehicle that struck the truck driver or the identity of the truck driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.