Cold case murder: Ex-roommate charged with killing woman in Fulton County

The Brief In 2007, Nicole Alston's body was found in a burning bag with her hands, feet, and head missing. Almost 18 years later, investigators have charged her former roommate with her murder along with stealing her identity. The Fulton County District Attorney will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the case and ask the public for more information.



Fulton County officials say they have made an arrest in what they are calling a "gruesome" cold case murder of a woman whose body was discovered in a burning bag on the side of a Troup County road.

For years, authorities have been trying to figure out who killed 24-year-old Nicole Alston. Now officials say they are charging her former roommate with her murder.

The backstory:

On Dec. 6, 2007, Troup County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious black bag burning at the corner of Whitfield Road and Stitcher Road. Upon arrival, they found partially burned human remains with the hands, feet, and head missing. The case remained unsolved for years.

In early 2023, the case was reviewed, and DNA evidence was sent to Innovative Forensic Investigations in Virginia and Gene by Gene Laboratories in Texas for analysis. The results were then compared by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab. On Dec. 13, 2023, authorities confirmed the remains belonged to Alston, a 24-year-old whose last known residence was in Manhattan, New York.

"The DNA match, it just kinda got the ball rolling, and then we got a name with it, and then we were able to contact the family who gave us information about where she went at that time," said Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 in 2023.

What we know:

Investigators learned that Alston had left New York in 2007 to live in Atlanta with her friend, Angel Marie Thompson, who was wanted in New York for theft and identity fraud at the time. Alston’s family last heard from her around Thanksgiving of that year.

Further investigation revealed that after Alston's remains were discovered, Thompson began using Alston's identity to collect Social Security benefits, food stamps, and Section 8 housing under Alston's name for eight years. In 2015, when contacted by the Social Security Administration to requalify for benefits, Thompson resumed using her original identity. The estimated value of the fraud is around $200,000.

On Aug. 19, 2023, Angel Marie Thompson was arrested and charged with concealing the death of Nicole Alston.

Nearly two years later, jail records reveal that Thompson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and two counts of identity theft.

What's next:

Thompson remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

On Wednesday morning, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will hold a press conference to discuss the case and ask the public to share more information on "the victim's trafficking and abuse, or on other potential victims."

FOX 5 will stream that press conference on our YouTube page and on this story.