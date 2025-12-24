Cartersville firefighters help save dog’s life on Christmas Eve

The Brief A Cartersville family is thanking local firefighters for saving their senior dog, Grace, during a Christmas Eve medical emergency. After finding the dog unable to walk or breathe properly, Julie Jones called the fire department for help getting the 13-year-old pet to an emergency vet. Veterinarians said the quick arrival was life-saving, noting that Grace would not have survived if they had been delayed by even one traffic light.



A Cartersville family is crediting firefighters with saving their dog’s life after they responded to an urgent call early Christmas Eve morning.

What they're saying:

Julie Jones said her 13-year-old dog, Grace, was struggling to breathe and needed immediate help.

"This couldn't wait. It was an emergency," Jones said. "I called our veterinarian, and they were closed for the holiday."

Jones said Grace’s condition quickly worsened, leaving her unable to get the dog to help on her own.

"When she was trying to walk, she was staggering and then fell down," Jones said. "I couldn't get her back up."

Jones called the Cartersville Fire Department’s nonemergency line, and firefighters rushed to her home to help. Firefighters assisted Jones in getting Grace into a car so she could be taken to the closest animal hospital, where veterinarians said timing was critical.

"They took her right in, and the veterinarian told me that if we had missed one stoplight, that she wouldn't be here," Jones said.

Jones said she is overwhelmed with gratitude for the firefighters’ response.

"They responded and they cared and gave me time to get down there to get her treated," she said.

Firefighter Diego Gonzalez said moments like this highlight why firefighters do the job.

"Just knowing that we made a massive impact on her life right before Christmas like that, that's the highlight of my year," said Gonzalez, a Cartersville firefighter. "You might think it's silly, but that's what we're here for. We're here to serve our community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

What's next:

Grace remains in the care of the Dogwood Emergency Vet and is awaiting test results to determine her prognosis. Jones said Grace is a senior dog, and the family is praying for the best.