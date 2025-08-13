Men charged in metro Atlanta cargo trailer theft investigation

article

The Brief Four men are facing charges in connection with a series of trailer thefts around metro Atlanta. Investigators say the trailers were stolen from Forest Park and Atlanta and were found abandoned and empty in Macon. The four men remain at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.



Georgia deputies and FBI agents have arrested four people accused of being connected with the theft of multiple trailers across metro Atlanta.

Investigators say the trailers were found abandoned with everything inside but the pallets taken.

What we know:

According to authorities, the first two trailers were reported stolen in December 2024 out of Forest Park.

Deputies were able to use GPS to track the trailers to Macon. One of the missing trailers was found on Eisenhower Parkway near Interstate 475. The other was located on the 3100 block of Antioch Road. Both were empty.

Months later, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say another trailer reported missing in Atlanta was found parked on the 3400 block of Napier Avenue in Macon. Like the other two, it was empty.

Investigators say the group stole merchandise including flat-screen televisions, television wall mounts, mini fridges, sinks, and other consumable goods from the trailers before abandoning them.

Dig deeper:

During their investigation, officials say they identified multiple suspects connected with the thefts. On July 21, deputies and agents with the FBI apprehended Quintin Marques Barkley, Willie Bernard Bigby, Terrell Jamelle Cordy and Travis Dewaine Harvey. A search of a home on the 500 block of Barlett Street led officials to find multiple items reported stolen from the trailers.

Quintin Marques Barkley, Willie Bernard Bigby, Terrell Jamelle Cordy and Travis Dewaine Harvey are facing charges in connection with the trailer thefts. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

All four men are charged with felony theft by taking and violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Bigby and Cordy are also charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Investigators say Bigby was wanted in Dooly County at the time of his arrest, and Cordy was out on bond for a reported hit-and-run and police chase.

All four men have been denied bond and remain in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.