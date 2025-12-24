Man shot during fight on Ridgeview Drive in SW Atlanta

article

The Brief Shooting reported at condo subdivision on Ridgeview Drive Fight between two men escalated when a gun was pulled Victim hospitalized; one person detained



A man was taken to the hospital after being shot during an altercation at a condominium subdivision on Ridgeview Drive in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators say two men were involved in a fight when one of them pulled out a gun and fired. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Police confirmed one person has been detained as the investigation continues.