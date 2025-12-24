CDC classifies Georgia as 'high' for flu activity as holiday travel begins

article

The Brief Public health experts are warning of a flu surge as 17 states, including Georgia, report high or very high activity levels. Georgia has seen more than 500 hospitalizations and 12 deaths since early October, with a recent spike forcing one elementary school to move to remote learning. The family of a former "Big Brother" contestant from Atlanta says she is in critical condition after the flu led to multiple cardiac arrests.



As we prepare for a busy holiday season of gatherings, public health experts are warning about an increase in flu cases across the country.

By the numbers:

Across the country, 17 states are seeing "high" or "very high" rates of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports an increase of 14.8% across the country the week of Dec. 5-13. During that same period, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 153 people hospitalized with the flu in metro area hospitals. It also reported 12 flu outbreaks. According to the CDC, that puts Georgia in the "high" flu activity range.

Luckily, the state did not report any flu-related deaths that week. Since Oct. 4, the state has reported 12 flu-related deaths, 13 outbreaks and 501 flu hospitalizations.

Local perspective:

The week following the large increase, an elementary school in Meriwether County moved to remote learning due to the flu.

Earlier this week, it was announced that former "Big Brother" contestant and Atlanta local Mickey Lee is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, according to Entertainment Weekly. In a statement shared on Lee’s Instagram account, her family said she had recently been battling the flu before going into cardiac arrest.

What you can do:

As you prepare for holiday gatherings, the CDC says the best way to protect yourself is by getting the annual flu vaccine. It also reminds people to wash their hands, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and sanitize high-volume surfaces.

It also stresses the importance of staying home if you feel ill.

People are most contagious in the first three to four days of illness but can spread it a day before symptoms start and up to five to seven days after getting sick, according to the CDC.