Man pleads guilty to aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County

The Brief Zachary Mitchell Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, receiving a life sentence with the first 25 years in prison. Allen must register as a sex offender for life and is prohibited from any contact with children. His arrest was part of Operation Sneaky Peach, a multi-agency effort targeting online sexual predators, initiated after he solicited sex from a 13-year-old girl using the app Whisper.



A 43-year-old man will spend the rest of his life under supervision after pleading guilty on Tuesday to sexually abusing two teenage girls in Gwinnett County.

Zachary Mitchell Allen sentenced

What we know:

Zachary Mitchell Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison, with the first 25 years to be served behind bars.

Allen must also register as a sex offender for life and is barred from any contact with children.

Allen was scheduled to go to trial next week but entered a guilty plea instead.

What they're saying:

"This defendant was a habitual abuser," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. "We are pleased with this sentence that will keep him away from having a negative impact on young people."

Operation Sneaky Peach

Dig deeper:

Police first encountered Allen in April 2023 while he was using the social media app Whisper.

Investigators said he solicited sex from a 13-year-old girl, leading to his arrest. Officers seized his cell phone and later obtained a search warrant.

The phone contained numerous images of child pornography and a note detailing sexual encounters, according to authorities.

One entry described meeting a 14-year-old girl he met online.

Investigators determined Allen picked up the girl from a park in Dacula near her middle school and drove her to a hotel in Buford, where he engaged in sexual activity with her.

His arrest was part of Operation Sneaky Peach, a 2023 multi-agency law enforcement effort aimed at targeting sexual predators, especially those online and targeting children.