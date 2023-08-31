Operation Sneaky Peach leads to arrest of 31 individuals for sexual exploitation of cildren

Operation Sneaky Peach has led to the arrest of 31 individuals in Georgia for sexual exploitation of children.

During Operation Sneaky Peach, law enforcement agencies with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed 34 residential search warrants and 3 additional enforcement actions in 28 counties across the State of Georgia. These search warrants and other enforcement actions resulted in the arrest of 31 individuals. Digital forensic investigators previewed 296 electronic devices on scene and seized 281 electronic devices to include cellular phones, tablets, computers, hard drives, and various electronic data storage devices. Operation Sneaky Peach identified 30 children that were residing in households where online child sexual exploitation was occurring. Four of those arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

The following individuals were arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children and other related offenses. They were booked into the county jails as listed below.

Randy Ho, age 22, of Forest Park (Clayton County) Zachary Mitchell Allen, age 40, of Decatur (DeKalb County) Russell Summerville, age 38, of Athens (Clarke County) William Ellis, age 33, of Cleveland (White County) Jeffery Lynn, age 51, of Rossville (Walker County) Michael Beane, age 58, of Waycross (Ware County) James Lail, age 48, of Macon (Jones County) Jeremy Gunn, age 33, of Fayetteville (Fayette County) Douglas Strong, age 64, of Auburn (Barrow County) Bennie House, age 35, of East Ellijay (Gilmer County) Thaddeus Anderson, age 34, of Canton (Cherokee County) Jimmy Evans, age 65, of Milledgeville (Baldwin County) Paul Angel, age 70, of Danielsville (Madison County) Trent Bailey, age 33, of Hartwell (Hart County) Brian Jones, age 38, of Roopville (Heard County) Ethan Cook, age 18, of Canton (Cherokee County) Carl Hill, age 42, of Cartersville (Bartow County) Damian Wright, age 22, of Acworth (Bartow County) Brandon Roberts, age 17, of Oakwood (Hall County) Aubrey Willoughby, age 17, of Oakwood (Hall County) Dustin Bohrer, age 39, of St. Simons Island (Glynn County) Carey William Wiley Lewis, age 35, of Savannah (Chatham County) Christopher Williams, age 37, of Hinesville (Liberty County) Kieran Michael O’Connor, age 31, of Hinesville (Liberty County) Trevious Murrell, age 35, of Americus (Sumter County) Jesse Kelley, age 31, of Talking Rock (Pickens County) David Latta, age 52, of Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County) Bryan Santiago, age 41, of Kathleen (Houston County) Joseph Santiago, age 70, of Kathleen (Houston County) Inge Santiago, age 68, of Kathleen (Houston County)

In addition to those listed, one offender was a minor and was served with a juvenile complaint.

More arrests may be forthcoming in this investigation once complete forensic processing of the seized electronic devices have occurred.

The following Georgia ICAC Task Force affiliate agencies participated in Operation Sneaky Peach: