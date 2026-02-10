Gwinnett sheriff meets with teachers concerned about ICE agents' presence

The Brief Members of the Gwinnett County Association of Educators met with Sheriff Keybo Taylor regarding his department’s work with ICE. The teachers’ union says enrollment has plummeted and students are scared because of a nationwide immigration crackdown. The association is publicly urging the sheriff to halt all cooperation with ICE to help restore confidence in students.



Gwinnett County teachers met with Sheriff Keybo Taylor Tuesday evening to discuss their concerns that the federal immigration crackdown is leaving classroom seats empty.

"We're seeing a lot of students just cutting class, at a level we just haven't seen before," Alison Cundiff, Gwinnett County Association of Educators president, told FOX 5 ahead of the meeting. "Kids are not feeling the trust in authority figures."

The teachers' union has suggested that thousands of students are no longer enrolled in school because of immigration concerns. It wrote an open letter to Sheriff Taylor last month demanding he issue a moratorium on any cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, beyond what is required by the law.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Association of Educators believes the nationwide immigration crackdown is to blame for the impacts on enrollment.

The group said it works with many students and parents who are scared of deportation right now.

The sheriff agreed to hear their concerns in a meeting he wanted to be, "a candid conversation regarding this delicate matter."

The sheriff's office declined to comment further following the meeting.

"The sheriff does have our sympathy. We don't think that anyone is trying to do anything bad or wrong," Alison Cundiff, Gwinnett County Association of Educators president, said. "We're just trying to come in and solve problems."

Spokespersons for the Gwinnett County School District did not return multiple requests for comment.

By the numbers:

The district serves a vibrant immigrant community.

According to its website, about 36 percent of Gwinnett County students are Hispanic.

The teachers' union blames the surge in ICE agents for a drop-off of thousands of students, an increase in anxiety, and a greater absence of some parents.

Meanwhile, in DeKalb County, the school superintendent made an assurance to parents that ICE agents would be stopped at the door.

"As with any unauthorized visitor, no one may move beyond the front office or access students or their information without a valid signed court order," Dr. Norman Sauce III, DeKalb County Interim Superintendent, said in a video posted online.

What's next:

The Gwinnett County teachers hope the dialogue with the sheriff is only the beginning. "We'd really like to have this not be the only conversation we have. If we can get to a public town hall, I think that would go a long way towards rebuilding trust within the community," Alison Cundiff, Gwinnett County Association of Educators president, said. "Just restoring some confidence in our students."

Following the meeting, Cundiff said she was pleased with how it went, adding the sheriff has "begun a productive dialogue," and she "was impressed by his openness and compassion."