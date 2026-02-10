Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Lakeside High School student

article

A woman accused of crashing a car when she was 18, leading to the death of a Lakeside High School student and leaving two other students injured, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the wreck on Tuesday.

What we know:

Hannah Hackemeyer, now 20, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area during a DeKalb County hearing.

She was sentenced to 10 years, with two years to be served on house arrest. Hackemeyer must wear an ankle monitor, cannot operate a vehicle, or consume or possess alcohol or drugs, among other special sentencing conditions.

The charges stem from a wreck that happened along Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive on February 24, 2024.

The vehicle Hackemeyer was driving struck a tree. Sophie Lekiachvili, 18, and two others riding in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Lekiachvili died from her injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Hackemeyer was also granted sentencing under the First Offender Act, which means if she successfully completes the sentence, then her conviction record will be sealed.

What we don't know:

The district attorney’s office did not specify how Hackemeyer will serve the remaining eight years of her sentence.

Authorities did not provide further details on the crash.