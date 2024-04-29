Warrants out for woman accused in car crash death of Lakeside High student

There are warrants out for the arrest of a woman accused in the death of a Lakeside High School student who was killed in a car crash back in February.

Sophie Lekiachvili, 18, died at Grady Memorial Hospital just hours after the crash along Grove Road near Kirkland Drive on Feb. 20. There were two other students injured during the single-car crash.

On Saturday, April 27, warrants were obtained for Hannah Hackemeyer for violations of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving under the influence under age 21, and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Family and friends gather to remember a Lakeside High School student killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash during a vigil on Feb. 26, 2024. (FOX 5)

The warrants were turned over to the DeKalb County Fugitive Unit.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information about this case.