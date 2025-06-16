Fans excited for FIFA Club World Cup in downtown Atlanta

The Brief FIFA Club World Cup kicks off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Chelsea FC vs. LAFC at 3 p.m. Atlanta is hosting six matches this summer as part of the 32-team global tournament Fans traveled from across the country for the event, which serves as a test run ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup



Global soccer takes center stage in the city today as the FIFA Club World Cup begins its six-match run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gates are set to open shortly ahead of the 3 p.m. clash between English powerhouse Chelsea FC and Los Angeles Football Club, the first of 32 clubs competing in the expanded tournament.

What we know:

Atlanta is one of just 11 U.S. host cities selected for this summer’s Club World Cup, a high-profile warm-up for next year’s FIFA World Cup, which will bring even larger crowds to the same venue. Organizers say the event offers stadium staff, city officials and transit partners a valuable "dress rehearsal" for the 2026 spectacle.

Fans began gathering outside the stadium hours before kickoff, many seeking shade from the midday sun while waiting for the gates to open. Supporters told FOX 5 they traveled long distances to see their teams in person.

"Yesterday was my first Father's Day, I have ten month old twins at home and I drove down here and missed out on that, so my wife's not too happy about that," said Aaron Jones, a Chelsea fan.

"It's really a once in a lifetime opportunity that you get to see someone from across the world, like where you are," said Declan Allison, also a Chelsea fan.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing my two favorite teams play. You get to see some of the best players in the world," said Carson Real, a LAFC fan.

Today’s match marks the beginning of two action-packed weeks for local soccer enthusiasts. Five more Club World Cup fixtures will follow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the tournament shifts to other U.S. venues.

"I think this is a step in the right direction for North American soccer," Jones said. "I think it's going to get the attention that this sport deserves."

"The more we put it in front of people, the better that the sport is going to do, especially with the passion, the culture. It's like a religion to a lot of these people," Real said. "I think that's exactly what people are going to gravitate towards."

There are still tickets available for this afternoon's game. Click here if you are interested. Additionally, Centennial Yards is hosting a tailgating party. Click here for information.

Other games will take place on June 19, 22, 29 and July 1 and 5. Click here for full schedule.

MARTA says it will operate extra trains before and after matches to help people get to and from the events.

Next up, Messi and Inter Miami play Porto on Thursday.

