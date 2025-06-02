MARTA gears up to transport global fans during 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Atlanta

The Brief MARTA will expand service and enhance customer support for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, including increased service and pre-game shuttle trains for matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite construction at Five Points Station, MARTA will maintain scheduled rail service and transfers, ensuring seamless access for soccer fans. MARTA is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with service expansions and an upgraded Breeze payment system, facilitating easy fare payments via credit cards, smartphones, or smartwatches.



The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is preparing to play a central role in hosting soccer fans from around the world during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with expanded service and enhanced customer support for the six matches scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What they're saying:

"MARTA is one of the only transit systems in the world that offers direct access to the airport, with a train station inside the concourse," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "Soccer fans can go from the plane to the train to their hotel seamlessly and let MARTA drive them easily to and from the matches and other Club World Cup festivities around the city."

By the numbers:

MARTA will increase service before and after each match, including running a pre-game shuttle train between Five Points and GWCC stations. Transit Ambassadors, Load and Go teams, and MARTA Police officers will be positioned throughout the system to assist riders and ensure safety.

Match Schedule at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Monday, June 16, 3 p.m. – Chelsea FC (England) vs. LAFC (United States)

Thursday, June 19, 3 p.m. – Inter Miami CF (United States) vs. FC Porto (Portugal)

Sunday, June 22, 9 p.m. – Manchester City (England) vs. Al Ain FC (UAE)

Sunday, June 29, 12 p.m. – Round of 16

Tuesday, July 1, 9 p.m. – Round of 16

Saturday, July 5, 12 p.m. – Quarterfinal

Despite ongoing construction at Five Points Station, all rail service and transfers will operate as scheduled, with street-level access via Forsyth Street.

What's next:

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, MARTA is coordinating with FIFA, the Atlanta Sports Council, and other agencies to expand service for the eight matches Atlanta will host. The agency is also preparing to launch an upgraded Breeze payment system, allowing customers to use credit cards, smartphones, or smartwatches to pay fares.

Fan events will extend beyond the stadium, including the City of Decatur’s monthlong "WatchFest26" located above Decatur Station. MARTA encourages fans to take transit to reach both the stadium and surrounding celebrations.

For real-time updates and trip planning, MARTA encourages riders visit itsmarta.com.