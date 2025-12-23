2 Gwinnett County women wanted after dozens of dogs found in home

article

The Brief 25 dogs seized from Gwinnett County home during cruelty investigation Deceased animals found stored in refrigerators, police say Two women face 26 total animal cruelty charges



Two Gwinnett County women are facing dozens of animal cruelty charges following an investigation that led to the seizure of dozens of dogs from a home, according to authorities.

What we know:

The case began on Sept. 17, 2025, when Gwinnett County Animal Control asked for assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department at a residence on Britt Drive. Due to the severity of the allegations, detectives were called in to assist with the investigation.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home, where investigators seized 25 living dogs. Authorities say many of the animals were found confined in small cages filled with feces and urine and appeared underweight and malnourished. Investigators also discovered 13 plastic bags containing deceased dogs inside three separate refrigerators in the residence. Officials said several of the animals were in various stages of decomposition.

Veterinary exams were conducted on the surviving dogs, and necropsies were performed on the deceased animals. Based on the findings, authorities obtained a total of 26 warrants on Dec. 8, including 12 felony counts of cruelty to animals and 14 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals against Christine Abbott, 67, and Donna Slavin, 65.

What's next:

At last check, neither Abbott nor Slavin was in custody. Police are urging both women to turn themselves in to the Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville.