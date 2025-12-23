Ball Ground man arrested for sexual exploitation of child

article

The Brief Ball Ground man charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children Investigation involved Cherokee County deputies and Homeland Security Suspect released on bond one day after arrest



A Ball Ground man has been arrested following a joint investigation into child sexual exploitation, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators say deputies, working alongside Homeland Security Investigations and its Sexual Exploitation Unit, executed a search warrant on Dec. 19 at a residence in Ball Ground. During the investigation, authorities reported finding child sexual abuse material on a cellphone belonging to the suspect.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 43-year-old Christopher Grauso. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 19. Jail records show Grauso was released the following day after posting a $24,000 bond.

What they're saying:

Officials say the case highlights ongoing collaboration between local and federal agencies, including the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, which works with HSI to investigate and prevent crimes involving the exploitation of children.