Atlanta gears up for FIFA Club World Cup with over 800 volunteers ready

The Brief Over 800 volunteers in Atlanta are preparing to assist with the FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, contributing to the event's success and international significance. Volunteer Craig Collins, recognized as FIFA’s one millionth volunteer, highlights the pride and opportunity the tournament brings to Atlanta, encouraging others to get involved. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host six matches during the tournament, serving as a dress rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup coming to Atlanta next year.



As the FIFA Club World Cup prepares to make its U.S. debut this weekend, more than 800 volunteers in Atlanta are stepping into their roles to help welcome the international tournament to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What we know:

Atlanta is one of 11 U.S. cities selected to host matches in the prestigious event, which will feature 32 soccer clubs from across the globe. In the days leading up to kickoff, volunteers gathered on Georgia Tech’s campus to receive their official uniforms and assignments, creating an atmosphere of excitement and purpose.

Volunteers will play a crucial role throughout the tournament, assisting fans, guiding teams and officials, and managing on-field ceremonies. For many, the opportunity offers not just a front-row seat to the action, but a chance to contribute to a major international moment in their own city.

One volunteer, Calhoun, will work on the ceremonies team—directly on the field during matches. For him and others, the experience is more than just a task—it’s a thrill to be part of something so globally significant.

What they're saying:

Another volunteer, Craig Collins, knows that significance well. He first stepped up during the 1994 FIFA World Cup and answered the call again this year. His commitment earned him a special honor: recognition as FIFA’s one millionth volunteer and a personal meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Collins recalled turning to see Infantino calling his name. "I put out my hand. I said, ‘Ciao Gianni. Yeah, good to meet you.’"

For longtime residents and newcomers alike, the tournament represents a moment of pride and opportunity. Collins reflected on the impact: "People who are not that familiar with FIFA may not really understand the avalanche that’s going to come to this city."

For those volunteering, it’s a chance to help showcase Atlanta on the international stage—one handshake, one smile, and one perfectly timed assist at a time.

"Raise your hand, get involved," said Collins. "It’s worth it."

What's next:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host six matches during the Club World Cup, including three group-stage games, two round-of-16 matches, and one quarterfinal. The tournament is being seen as a valuable dress rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup, which arrives in Atlanta next year.