Georgia DNR Game Warden shoots, kills man during confrontation in Lamar County

The Brief Dante Romearo Smith was shot and killed by a Georgia Department of Natural Resources game warden after allegedly running toward the ranger with a knife. The incident occurred near Highway 341 and Brent Road in Barnesville, following a homeowner's report of a trespasser. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, and the case will be reviewed by the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once complete.



State authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lamar County after a Georgia Department of Natural Resources game warden shot and killed a man during a confrontation Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Dante Romearo Smith of Bowdon, was killed near the intersection of Highway 341 and Brent Road in Barnesville.

The incident began when a homeowner reported a trespasser on their property. DNR rangers responded and located Smith, who was allegedly holding a knife. Investigators say Smith ran toward one of the responding rangers with the knife in hand. The ranger then fired, striking Smith.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

No DNR officers were injured.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies and investigators assisted DNR at the scene on Highway 341.

What they're saying:

"This afternoon, a DNR Game Warden was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County. The Game Warden is safe and uninjured. In accordance with standard protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate. Further information will be released from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation," the DNR said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The GBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.