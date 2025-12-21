Pedestrian critically injured after van strikes two in Acworth crosswalk

The Brief A right-turning Mercedes Metris struck two pedestrians in an Acworth crosswalk, critically injuring one. Police say both victims were pushed into the eastbound lane of New McEver Road after the impact. Investigators have not determined whether the driver will face charges or what caused the collision.



A right-turning van struck two people walking in an Acworth crosswalk Saturday afternoon, leaving one with critical injuries, according to Cobb County police.

What we know:

Traffic investigators said the collision happened just after 1 p.m. at Main Street and New McEver Road. Investigators said two pedestrians were crossing New McEver Road in a northerly direction inside the marked crosswalk when a white 2023 Mercedes Metris turned right from Main Street and hit both of them.

Police said the impact pushed the pedestrians east, where they came to rest in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road. The driver stopped the Mercedes in the same lane after the crash.

One pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries. The second was also hospitalized but is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the driver will face any charges.

Officials have not released the identities of the pedestrians or the driver.

Investigators have not detailed the cause of the collision, including the speed of the Mercedes or whether visibility, weather, or impairment were factors.