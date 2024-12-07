Atlanta FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match-ups revealed

FIFA has released the official match schedule for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer.

Atlanta was one of 11 cities invited to host six matches, including a quarterfinal, for the big tournament ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The following matches will be held at the Benz on three group stages:

June 16 – Chelsea vs. Club Leon

June 19 – Inter Miami vs. FC Porto

June 22 – Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC

Round of 16 matches on June 29 and July 1

Quarterfinal match on July 5

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as it is lit up with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and firs Expand

"Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium were made to host the world’s biggest events," said Mercedes-Benz Stadium COO Dietmar Exler. "We are eager to again bring our innovative venue, unique fan experience, and southern hospitality to a global stage. We look forward to welcoming the players, coaches, staff, and their fans to Atlanta and giving them a world-class experience."

Tickets will go on sale for all group-stage matches at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Besides the Benz, here are the other venues chosen to host the 63 matches:

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: A detailed view of The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the reception after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) Expand

Here are the teams who have qualified for the Club World Cup:

Europe: Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg

South America: Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palameiras, River Plate

North and Central America and Caribbean: León, Monterrey, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders

Africa: Al Ahly, Espérance, Mamelodi Sundowns, Waydad

Asia: Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Ulsan, Urawa

Oceania: Auckland City