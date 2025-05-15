Clayton County Jail nurse says arrest for giving inmate Benadryl 'ruined my life'

The Brief A nurse in the Clayton County Jail says she was arrested for giving an inmate Benadryl. The charges against her were later dropped. She is now suing Clayton County for wrongful arrest, and speaking only with FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo.



A former nurse at the Clayton County Jail says she was arrested for simply doing her job—and now she’s fighting back.

Jessica Cotney said she gave an inmate Benadryl from the jail's medicine cabinet, and it led to criminal charges of bringing in contraband.

Those charges were soon dropped.

"It really, really ruined every aspect of my life professionally, personally, financially," Cotney said. "I gave the Benadryl to [another nurse], and she went and took it to that inmate."

Then, she realized something was up, she said.

"The next thing I know, they're questioning her. What was that? Why did you give it?" Cotney said. "By that afternoon, I had a warrant out for my arrest for giving an inmate contraband and obstruction of an officer."

Jessica Cotney (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Cotney says after her shift ended at 2 a.m., jail staff tried to call her in for questioning.

By that afternoon, she says there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office stated at the time she gave prohibited items to a prisoner. Those charges were later dropped, according to her attorney.

What they're saying:

"I think I was honestly just in shock the whole night. The whole next day. I kind of was like, literally confused a little bit," Cotney said. "Just try to reestablish, like, my normalcy, my day-to-day life. You know, try to. I'm honestly like I'm scared at work even now. It's just a really weird feeling."

Requests for comment from Sheriff Levon Allen and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners went unreturned Thursday evening.

What's next:

Cotney has filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the county, seeking an unspecified amount for compensation and punitive damages. She said she is now working again as a nurse at a hospital while trying to rebuild her life and reputation.