Former employees left in limbo as Jekyll Brewing shuts down

The Brief Workers at a shut-down restaurant say they haven’t received their final paychecks. Jekyll Brewing permanently closed all five of its locations in the Atlanta metropolitan area and Florida. Former employees are still waiting for their money.



Jekyll Brewing closed all five of its locations in metro Atlanta and Florida.

However, for some former employees, it is not yet over for them.

What they're saying:

Aliyah Gazur checked her bank account on Wednesday morning. "I woke up super excited at 6 in the morning," said the former bartender.

Gazur got a surprise, not the good kind. "I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t get paid," she said.

Gazur was expecting her final paycheck from Jekyll Brewing on Wednesday, the biweekly payday. "I was like, maybe it’ll come later, nope," she said.

Jekyll Brewing permanently closed all five of its restaurants, four in metro Atlanta, one in Florida. Former workers say it’s due to financial troubles. Gazur got laid off from her job at the location in Alpharetta’s city center. "I cried that night, I was upset," she said.

Gazur is one of potentially hundreds of former employees in two states who say they have not gotten their final pay. "What am I supposed to do now? Now I gotta worry about my bills," Gazur said.

Michael McLarty used to tend bar there as well. McLarty says he and other ex-employees tried to contact the CEO. McLarty says the CEO did not respond to him. "He’s been very vague with the people he has answered. He’s not given any direct answers, mostly things like it’s up to the courts, it’s out of his hands, there’s nothing he can do about it," McLarty said.

Anna Kate Lane, a former server, is now forced to scramble. "I really don’t think were going to get paid," Lane said. "It’s our money, not his."

The other side:

FOX 5 called and texted Jekyll Brewing’s CEO, Michael Lundmark, and is awaiting his response.