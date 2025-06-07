PHOTOS: Trees come crashing down during severe thunderstorms across metro Atlanta
As severe weather rocked the South this weekend, the metro Atlanta area wasn't spared. Thunderstorms even brought trees down across Georgia.
Here's a look at some of the storm damage in our viewing area:
Lightning struck a tree on Old Coach Road in Stone Mountain.
A tree also came down on the tracks, deenergizing the third rail between the Medical Center and Dunwoody MARTA stations. For now, there's a bus bridge in effect from Medical Center to Sandy Springs until the tree can be moved. There are also delays on the Red line, according to a spokesperson from MARTA.
If you have pictures or video of storm damage in your area, you can submit them for consideration through the FOX 5 Weather app or email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: These images were either supplied by FOX 5 Atlanta viewers who submitted them through the FOX 5 Storm Team app, or by FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalists.