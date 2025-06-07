PHOTOS: Trees come crashing down during severe thunderstorms across metro Atlanta

As severe weather rocked the South this weekend, the metro Atlanta area wasn't spared. Thunderstorms even brought trees down across Georgia.

Here's a look at some of the storm damage in our viewing area:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lightning struck a tree on Old Coach Road in Stone Mountain.

A tree also came down on the tracks, deenergizing the third rail between the Medical Center and Dunwoody MARTA stations. For now, there's a bus bridge in effect from Medical Center to Sandy Springs until the tree can be moved. There are also delays on the Red line, according to a spokesperson from MARTA.

