Lawrenceville protest calls for release of Hispanic journalist

The Brief Saturday's protest called for the release of 47-year-old Mario Guevara, as well as an end to immigration raids around the country. The group marched down North Clayton Street to Nash Street, which police had agreed to let them do. ICE took the journalist into custody on Wednesday. Guevara's attorney said he had a work authorization and was working towards a green card.



Dozens of people showed up in Lawrenceville on Saturday to protest for the release of a Hispanic journalist arrested during last week's protests.

What we know:

Saturday's protest called for the release of 47-year-old Mario Guevara, as well as an end to immigration raids around the country.

The group marched down North Clayton Street to Nash Street, which police had agreed to let them do.

What they're saying:

"We demand the immediate release of Mario Guevara. We think this attack against Marion Guevara is another infringement on first amendment rights," said protester Natalie Villasala.

The backstory:

Police arrested the El Salvadoran man at a protest in Doraville on June 14 for obstruction and walking improperly in a street. While he was in the DeKalb County jail, Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on him, saying he was in the country illegally.

Guevara's attorney said he had a work authorization and was working towards a green card.

After ICE put the detainer on him, they moved him to an immigration holding facility on Wednesday.

Since then, Gwinnett County police have charged Guevara with 3 different misdemeanor traffic violations. The department says he interfered with an investigation led by the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit. Officials didn't explain to FOX 5 why he faces those charges.