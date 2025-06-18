Hispanic journalist arrested during metro Atlanta protests in ICE custody

The Brief ICE agents picked up Mario Guevara, 47, from the DeKalb County jail overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the agency. They say the El Salvadoran man is here illegally. Guevara's attorneys say he had a work authorization and was working toward getting a green card. Guevara's attorneys are trying to get a bond hearing in immigration court. It's unclear if that will happen.



A Hispanic journalist arrested during Saturday's immigration protest is now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agents have confirmed to FOX 5.

On Wednesday evening, activists held a news conference to demand his release and for the charges against anyone arrested to be dropped.

What we know:

ICE agents picked up Mario Guevara, 47, from the DeKalb County jail overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the agency.

They say the El Salvadoran man is here illegally. Guevara's attorneys say he had a work authorization and was working toward getting a green card.

Now, his future is unknown.

What they're saying:

Activists say Guevara should never have been arrested.

They say he listened to officers. Video reviewed by FOX 5 made it appear Guevara was on the sidewalk when officers arrested him, but he's charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, walking improperly in a roadway and unlawful assembly.

Protesters say they believe Guevara was targeted by police.

"The demand is that he's immediately released back to his family and back to the community. And we're going to be here fighting until he is released," said Estevan Hernandez, an immigration rights activist. "These deportations do not make our country safer. They make it crueler than they stain the conscience of a nation that claims to stand for justice."

"The journalist in question violated his visa years ago and was ordered by an immigration judge to leave the country in 2012. If he wanted to remain in our country, he should have done so legally," said Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA). "It’s nice that ICE is finally upholding the rule of law, and they have my full support"

What's next:

Guevara's attorneys are trying to get a bond hearing in immigration court. It's unclear if that will happen.

Protesters say they will demonstrate again this Saturday in Lawrenceville.