Search continues for father, 2 girls who disappeared while swimming at Macon park

The Brief Crews are searching for a father and his two young daughters who disappeared after going under while swimming in the river at a Macon park. The park will be closed on Wednesday while the search continues. Authorities have not released the names of the man or the two girls.



The search will resume on Wednesday for a father and two children who disappeared while swimming at a Bibb County park the evening before.

Deputies say the incident happened at Amerson River Park in Macon.

What we know:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, its deputies, Macon Bibb County Fire Department, and members of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to reports of a possible drowning incident at the park at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man, a 7-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl were in the Ocmulgee River when they "suddenly went under" and haven't been seen since.

Amerson River Park in Macon (WGXA)

Authorities quickly began searching the water for the three swimmers. The search was called off around 9 p.m. after it got dark but will continue on Wednesday.

The park will be closed on Wednesday to let crews continue their search.

What we don't know:

The names of the man and the two girls have not been released, but Bibb County Fire Division Chief Michael Williamson told WMAZ that the man was the father of the children.

What you can do:

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.