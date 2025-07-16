Austell City Council votes to raise property tax by more than 150%

article

The Brief Austell City Council voted 5-1 to raise the property tax rate from 3.25 to 6.25 mills and add a new 2-mill fire tax, significantly increasing homeowners’ bills. The hike is expected to cost the average homeowner nearly $600 more per year, as the city grapples with a $1.6 million budget shortfall due to lower-than-expected gas utility revenue. The tax increase is one of the largest in metro Atlanta this year.



Homeowners in Austell will see a sharp rise in their property tax bills next year following a decision by city leaders to increase the tax rate by more than 150% and add a new fire services tax, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

In a 5-1 vote, the Austell City Council approved raising the city’s property tax rate from 3.25 to 6.25 mills. On top of that, residents will now pay an additional 2 mills for fire protection.

For a home valued at $300,000 — roughly the average in the city — the change amounts to nearly $600 more per year in city taxes, or about $50 more per month for homeowners with a homestead exemption, according to Finance Director Rachel Yarbrough.

The increase comes after years of relatively stable tax rates in Austell, which had maintained the lowest property tax rate in Cobb County.

What they're saying:

Officials cited financial pressures as the driving force behind the tax changes. Austell's $12.7 million operating budget relies heavily on its natural gas utility, which supplies just over half the city’s revenue. But gas sales fell short last year, contributing to a $1.6 million deficit that the city had to cover using reserve funds. The city does not set its own gas prices.

Property reassessments are based on trends in local real estate sales, and Georgia law mandates that the assessed value of properties reflect current fair market conditions. As home values climb, many cities must choose whether to lower their millage rates to offset the increase — or keep them steady, resulting in higher tax bills.

Austell’s decision comes at a time when local governments across metro Atlanta are finalizing tax rates amid aging infrastructure and uncertainty over future federal support.

Local perspective:

Fulton County is considering an approximate 12% increase and DeKalb County is considering an almost 28% increase over its current rollback rate.

With roughly 8,000 residents, Austell is the smallest city in the county, with a small portion of its boundaries also extending into Douglas County. Austell's city council rejected a massive property tax increase in 2024.