Austell City Council rejects massive property tax increase proposal

The Austell City Council has voted to give residents a bit of relief amid skyrocketing property taxes.

The council voted down a proposal on Monday which would call for a monumental 106% increase in property taxes for 2024.

Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons Jr. had proposed nearly doubling the city’s general fund millage rate from 3.25 mills to 6.25 mills.

The Austell City Council voted to reject a property tax increase that would more than double the city’s revenue during a meeting on July 22, 2024. (FOX 5)

The tax hike would have doubled the city’s property tax revenue.

According to the city, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of more than $277,000 would have been nearly $350.

Many residents who spoke with FOX 5 at the meeting say they are happy with the city council’s decision.

The city has had the same millage rate, which determines how much homeowners pay in property taxes, for the last 20 years.