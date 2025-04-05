2 men caught trying to fly drugs into Fulton County Jail using drone: sheriff

article

The Brief Two men, Richard Redding and Jeffrey Jenkins, were arrested for attempting to use a drone to smuggle drugs and contraband into the Fulton County Jail. Witnesses reported a suspicious vehicle near the jail, leading deputies to obtain a search warrant and discover the drone, drugs, cigarettes, cell phones, and other items. Both men face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of controlled substances, and are being held without bond. This incident is part of a larger effort by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to prevent contraband smuggling, following a similar attempt involving McDonald's sandwiches and suspected oxycodone. The Sheriff's Office encourages the public to report any suspicious activity related to drone use or contraband smuggling, offering up to a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.



Two men were busted for trying to fly drugs into the Fulton County Jail using a handy, dandy drone, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say witnesses reported seeing a car that looked out of place parked on a dead-end residential street that sits adjacent to the jail.

On April 1, they received a tip that a drone was flying in the area.

They obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and ended up finding the drone – complete with controller and case – marijuana, multiple pills including suspected oxycodone, 48 packs of cigarettes, over 100 loose cigarettes, paracord, plastic packaging, and nine cell phones.

Richard Redding and Jeffrey Jenkins were arrested and charged with the following:

Richard Redding's charges

Conspiracy to commit a felony (1 count)

Trafficking in illegal drugs (1 count)

Criminal attempt to commit a felony (1 count)

Possession of tools for commission of a crime (2 counts)

Possession of controlled substance in schedule III, IV or V (1 count)

VGCSA – Possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II with intent to distribute (2 counts)

Possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate (1 count)

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (1 count)

Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration (1 count)

Richard Redding (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Jeffrey Jenkins' charges

Conspiracy to commit a felony (1 count)

Trafficking in illegal drugs (1 count)

Criminal attempt to commit a felony (1 count)

Possession of tools for commission of a crime (2 counts)

Possession of controlled substance in schedule III, IV or V (1 count)

VGCSA – Possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II with intent to distribute (2 counts)

Possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate (1 count)

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (1 count)

Jeffery Jenkins (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The two now find themselves in jail, being held without bond.

What they're saying:

"This is one of the largest contraband seizures that we’ve had, you know, in quite a while. So, we were very, very happy that we were able to intercept all of those drugs and cell phones before they made it inside the building," said Natalie Ammons, the director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

This is the second recently foiled plan to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to Sheriff Pat Labat.

Just last weekend, officials discovered McDonald's chicken sandwiches and suspected oxycodone tangled in the barbed wire fence surrounding the jail.

The packaging of the items from that incident reportedly matches some packaging found during this latest drug bust. Officials believe the two incidents may be related.

What you can do:

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to crack down on people flying drones around the premises. They're asking anyone with information about a crime, including someone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail, to submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers platform. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477), texting CSGA to 738477, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app, or submitting a tip through the website.

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.