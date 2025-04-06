Expand / Collapse search
Man in his 20s killed outside Gwinnett County bar, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 6, 2025 9:54am EDT
Gwinnett County
article

Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting outside Dillons Sports Bar in unincorporated Lawrenceville that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
    • The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at a hospital after being shot; shell casings were found in two locations on the property.
    • One person is in custody and being questioned, but the motive remains under investigation; police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives or Crime Stoppers.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a local sports bar early Sunday morning that left a man in his early 20s dead.

What we know:

Officers from the department’s South Precinct responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire at Dillons Sports Bar, located at 850 Dogwood Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville. A caller had reported that the victim was being transported to a nearby hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings in two separate areas on the property — one in the parking lot directly in front of the bar, and another near a nearby nail salon.

The victim later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. The vehicle used to transport him has been impounded and is being processed by investigators.

One person was taken into custody at the scene and is currently being interviewed by detectives. Authorities have not released information about possible charges.

What's next:

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Police have not yet determined a motive, and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.

The Source

  • Gwinnett County police provided above information to FOX 5 Atlanta in a press release. 

