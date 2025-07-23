Owner of dog involved in fatal attack in Troup County turns himself in

article

The Brief Derrick Parker, the suspect in a fatal dog attack, turned himself in to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office on July 21 and was arrested on charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. The charges relate to a July 11 incident in LaGrange where a woman was fatally mauled by two large dogs; officers intervened but the victim later died from her injuries. LaGrange police are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Blane or submit tips anonymously via Tip411.



On July 21, Derrick Parker, the suspect in a fatal dog attack that occurred earlier this month, turned himself in to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants for Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Conduct, and Dog Running at Large.

What we know:

The charges stem from an incident on July 11 when officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to a report of a woman being attacked by dogs at the intersection of Swanson Street and Juniper Street. Upon arrival, officers found an older female victim actively being mauled by two large dogs in the roadway. Officers intervened to stop the attack and rendered emergency aid.

The victim was transported by AMR to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment but later died from her injuries. She was identified as Theresa Patterson by her grandson, who said his grandmother was the heart of their family and was known for being outspoken and witty.

Following the attack, the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the case and issued warrants for Parker.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Blane at 706-883-2623. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Tip411 system by using the mobile app, visiting the online portal, or texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.