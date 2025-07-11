Woman dies after attack by dogs in LaGrange, police say

The Brief A woman died after being attacked by two large dogs on Swanson Street in LaGrange on July 11, 2025. LaGrange Police officers stopped the attack and rendered aid, but the victim later died at the hospital. The Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case; the investigation is active and ongoing.



A woman has died following a violent dog attack Friday morning in LaGrange, according to local authorities.

What we know:

On July 11 at approximately 11:11 a.m., officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the intersection of Swanson Street and Juniper Street after receiving reports of a person being attacked by dogs. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway being actively attacked by two large dogs.

Police were able to intervene and stop the attack, providing emergency medical aid until paramedics with AMR arrived. The woman was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center (WGMC) for treatment, but officials say she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the case, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Detective Blane at 706-883-2623. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 system by texting LAGRANGE to 847411, using the mobile app, or accessing the online portal.