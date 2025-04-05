3 disabled teens missing from Clayton County group home
REX, Ga. - Three teens with disabilities have disappeared from the same Clayton County youth group home.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
What we know:
Clayton County police need help searching for 15-year-old Dreshaun Oglesby, 15-year-old Quentavis Teasley, and 16-year-old David Thompson.
The three teens were reported missing at different times Saturday morning from a group home in the 3400 block of Rex Road in Rex.
Teasley and Thompson were both reported missing at around 3:15 a.m.
Thompson is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants and black slides when he disappeared. He was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
Teasley is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a sky-blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and black slides. He was also diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
Dreshaun Oglesby (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)
Oglesby was reported missing at around 8:45 a.m. He is 6-feet-9-inches tall and 115 pounds with black and blonde hair. He was wearing tie-dye purple pants with yellow faces, a blue hoodie and blue Jordan sneakers with white laces when he went missing. He is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and Schizophrenia.
So far, officials have only claimed Oglesby as a runaway, stating that he has a history of it.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released photos of Teasley or Thompson.
What you can do:
If you see any of these teenagers or have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
The Source: This article was written based on a series of Mattie's Call Alert Bulletins issued by the Clayton County Police Department.