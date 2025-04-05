3 disabled teens missing from Clayton County group home

article

The Brief Three teens with disabilities, Dreshaun Oglesby, Quentavis Teasley, and David Thompson, have all gone missing from a Clayton County youth group home. The police department has issued a Mattie's Call alert. The teens disappeared at different times on Saturday morning from the home located on Rex Road. Teasley and Thompson were reported missing around 3:15 a.m., while Oglesby was reported missing at 8:45 a.m.; all three have been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia, with Oglesby also having ADHD. Authorities have identified Oglesby as a runaway due to his history, but are seeking public assistance in locating all three teens. Anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.



A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What we know:

Clayton County police need help searching for 15-year-old Dreshaun Oglesby, 15-year-old Quentavis Teasley, and 16-year-old David Thompson.

The three teens were reported missing at different times Saturday morning from a group home in the 3400 block of Rex Road in Rex.

Teasley and Thompson were both reported missing at around 3:15 a.m.

Thompson is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants and black slides when he disappeared. He was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Teasley is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a sky-blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and black slides. He was also diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Dreshaun Oglesby (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

Oglesby was reported missing at around 8:45 a.m. He is 6-feet-9-inches tall and 115 pounds with black and blonde hair. He was wearing tie-dye purple pants with yellow faces, a blue hoodie and blue Jordan sneakers with white laces when he went missing. He is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and Schizophrenia.

So far, officials have only claimed Oglesby as a runaway, stating that he has a history of it.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released photos of Teasley or Thompson.

What you can do:

If you see any of these teenagers or have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.