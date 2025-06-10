Kirk Cousins attends Atlanta Falcons minicamp

article

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was present for the first day of the Atlanta Falcons' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, signaling his commitment to the team despite no longer being its starter.

The backstory:

Cousins, entering his 14th NFL season, reported amid questions about whether he would attend after losing the starting quarterback role to rookie Michael Penix Jr. But the veteran made it clear he’s accepted the reality of his position.

"Obviously you’d love to play, but I’m not going to dwell on things that aren’t reality," Cousins said. "You just keep moving, keep working forward, and believe that if you do that, good things will happen."

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed in March 2024. However, after tearing his Achilles while with the Minnesota Vikings and struggling with mobility and health in the offseason, he was replaced by Penix, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick.

What they're saying:

Cousins said he focused heavily on recovery and regaining mobility during the spring. Though not at every team activity, he said his time away was necessary.

"I wasn’t able to (have) 100% attendance this spring. I just felt like I had to budget the time to really focus on my body and make a lot of progress there," Cousins said. "It was time well spent, but that brings a trade-off as well where you (have to) make up ground when you get back."

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reports for minicamp practice at Flowery Branch on June 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

The quarterback added that he initially overestimated his recovery.

"I thought I was much better than I was. On (a scale) of one to 10, I thought I was at an eight but I was really back at a three or four," he said. "Now I’m getting back to that six, seven, eight."

Cousins noted that while his Achilles healed well, tightness in his ankle lingered, limiting his mobility.

"What I realized this offseason was the strength was there. It was a mobility issue," he said.

Despite the challenges, Cousins has maintained a veteran mindset.

"I’ve always believed going back to my rookie year what Mike Shanahan told me, which is ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do,’" he said. "It’s not just physically tough. It’s mentally tough, emotionally tough."

The other side:

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris praised Cousins for his professionalism and character.

"There’s been some drama. There’s always going to be drama talking about the quarterback position," Morris said. "But you’re still talking about a high-quality individual. A great human."

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reports for minicamp practice at Flowery Branch on June 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

Cousins, for his part, emphasized the importance of setting an example for his two sons.

"It’s really important for me to handle things the right way so that someday my kids can see how Dad dealt with a tough situation," he said.

Backup or not, Cousins has the support of his teammates.

"Kirk, he’s always been the same guy from day one," said fellow quarterback Michael Penix Jr. "He always told me, ‘I got your back.’ I told him I got his back. That’s how it’s always gonna be."

Cousins wrapped up his thoughts with a reminder of resilience.

"Life is going to have some curveballs. You don’t pout or stop," he said. "You just keep moving."