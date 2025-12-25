Officer shoots armed man late Wednesday night in NW Atlanta, police say

The Brief Officer shot an armed suspect at an Atlanta apartment complex on Christmas Eve Incident followed reports of a woman being chased and shot GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting



An officer working an off-duty assignment shot an armed man late Christmas Eve after responding to reports of a woman being chased and shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 at The Commons apartment complex, located in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW. An officer working an extra job at the complex reported hearing gunshots and was then flagged down by two people who said a man with a gun was chasing a woman and had shot her.

Police said the officer encountered the armed suspect and issued multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon. Investigators say the suspect did not comply, and the officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

Other officers responded to the scene and rendered aid. The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

No information has been released about the condition of the woman involved or whether she was injured.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and is leading the investigation, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. Police emphasized that the information released so far is preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.